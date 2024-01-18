Who Got The Work

Allan S. Rubin of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty construction company with a focus on pipelines for natural gas and water, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Dec. 4 in Minnesota District Court by Nichols Kaster PLLP, Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses the company of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, is 0:23-cv-03720, Rael v. Q3 Contracting, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 18, 2024, 1:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Rael

Plaintiffs

Andrew Dunlap

Nichols Kaster

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Richard Burch

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

defendants

Q3 Contracting, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations