Allan S. Rubin of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty construction company with a focus on pipelines for natural gas and water, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Dec. 4 in Minnesota District Court by Nichols Kaster PLLP, Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses the company of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, is 0:23-cv-03720, Rael v. Q3 Contracting, Inc.
Construction & Engineering
January 18, 2024, 1:41 PM