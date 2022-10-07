Who Got The Work

Andrew P. Reitman and William R. Floyd of Hall & Evans have entered appearances for BNSF Railway in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims. The case was filed Aug. 23 in Colorado District Court by Bern Cappelli LLC on behalf of Marie Rael, who alleges that her husband's fatal cancer was caused by years of exposure to toxic chemicals while working for the railroad. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-02163, Rael v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

