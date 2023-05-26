Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Cohen on Friday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against NH Mountain f/k/a New Hampshire Ragged Mountain Resort Investment, New Hampshire EB5 Regional Center and Douglas Anderson to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Armstrong Teasdale on behalf of Anna Radzinskaia, accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $500,000 in funds which the plaintiff invested as part of an EB-5 project. The case is 1:23-cv-21967, Radzinskaia v. NH Mountain LP et al.

Florida

May 26, 2023, 5:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Anna Radzinskaia

Plaintiffs

Waldman Barnett, P.L.

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

Douglas Anderson

New Hampshire EB5 Regional Center LLC

NH Mountain, LP

defendant counsels

Morrison Cohen

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims