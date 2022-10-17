New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court over the alleged tracking of its users’ online activity on third-party websites in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of Meta users whose private browsing activity and communications on third-party websites were allegedly surreptitiously intercepted, monitored and recorded. The class action was filed by a trio of law firms: Cafferty, Clobes, Meriwether & Sprengel; Sauder Schelkopf; and Ventura, Hersey & Muller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06111, Radonsky v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

October 17, 2022, 6:23 PM