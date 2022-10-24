New Suit - Trademark and Contract Litigation

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit stemming from a trademark dispute Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Radio Flyer, a toymaker which also sells 'e-bikes.' The suit targets Switzerland-based e-bike seller Flyer AG for allegedly violating a trademark coexistence agreement by filing litigation in Switzerland challenging Radio Flyer's use of 'Flyer' for the sale of e-bikes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05862, Radio Flyer Inc. v. Flyer AG Aktiengesellschaft.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 8:25 PM