Amazon.com was sued Monday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of a human resources department employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated while recovering from COVID-19 while on FMLA leave and contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on national origin and religion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01535, Radif v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

