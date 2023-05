News From Law.com

A case examining the constitutionality of a federal statute restricting lawsuits against gunmakers is bound for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and critics of the lower court ruling say the dispute is about far more than just firearms. Some attorneys caution, that if the justices were to uphold the decision, a host of other federal laws could be in the line of fire.

Pennsylvania

May 02, 2023, 5:32 PM

nature of claim: /