Removed To Federal Court

Steris, a medical product provider, on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Dychter Law Offices on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as surgical representatives who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Steris is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 3:23-cv-01174, Radic v. Steris Corporation et al.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 6:50 AM

