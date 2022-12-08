Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ropers Majeski Kohn & Bentley on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Safeline Monitors, a wholesaler of radiation detection devices, to California Northern District Court. The suit arises from a distribution contract between Safeline and plaintiff Radiation Detection Co. The complaint, filed by BraunHagey & Borden, accuses the defendant of violating a right of first refusal by selling its business to the plaintiff's competitor. The suit further contends that the defendant wrongfully transferred the plaintiff's customer information to the purchasing company. The case is 3:22-cv-07784, Radiation Detection Co. v. Safeline Monitors LLC.

Wholesalers

December 08, 2022, 7:41 PM