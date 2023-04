Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowell & Moring on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Talend Inc. to Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for API development, was filed by Radix Law on behalf of Radial Spark LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00653, Radial Spark LLC v. Talend Inc.

Technology

April 18, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Radial Spark LLC

Plaintiffs

Office Of The Attorney General - Phoenix

Radix Law PLC

defendants

Talend Incorporated

defendant counsels

Crowell & Moring

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract