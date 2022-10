Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Thursday removed a petition to quiet title against Bank of America and National Default Servicing Corp. to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by the Wright Law Group on behalf of Tim Radecki. The case is 2:22-cv-01726, Radecki v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 3:51 PM