New Suit - Employment Class Action

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a collective employment action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Brown LLC; Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox; and Brian G. Miller Co. LPA on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as hourly-paid bank tellers and associate bankers, whom contend that their non-discretionary performance-based bonuses were not included in their 'regular rate of pay.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08336, Radabaugh et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.