Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Homeland Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Burg & Brock on behalf of Kian Rad, seeks to compel arbitration of a dispute regarding coverage for a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-00637, Rad v. Homeland Insurance Co. of New York.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 4:54 PM