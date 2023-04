News From Law.com

Cloud computing company Rackspace Technology has promoted from within to replace Holly Windham, who quit as chief legal officer in December after an organizational reshuffling cut back her duties. Rackspace this week handed the top legal job to Deputy General Counsel Michael Bross, who's been with Rackspace since 2017, when the company acquired previous employer Datapipe, where he had been general counsel for more than a decade.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 6:33 AM

nature of claim: /