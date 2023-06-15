Attorneys at DLA Piper and Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. and Texas Insurance Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Ver Ploeg & Marino on behalf of Levi Rackard, Sabrina Rackard and their minor child. The court case pursues damages from the defendants’ failure to settle a claim against a childcare service insured by the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-14329, Rackard et al v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 15, 2023, 11:16 AM