Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper and Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. and Texas Insurance Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Ver Ploeg & Marino on behalf of Levi Rackard, Sabrina Rackard and their minor child. The court case pursues damages from the defendants’ failure to settle a claim against a childcare service insured by the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-14329, Rackard et al v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 11:16 AM

Plaintiffs

K. R.

Levi Rackard

Sabrina Rackard

defendants

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Texas Insurance Company

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute