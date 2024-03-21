Racial Discrimination Case Proceeds Against Home Depot | Law...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut federal judge denied Home Depot's motion to dismiss a lawsuit that alleged an employee verbally accosted two Black customers and accused them of stealing from the store. The plaintiff, Tamika Daniels, brought the action against Home Depot USA Inc. in April 2023 in Connecticut District Court. The complaint said that Daniels and her friend, Emmanuel Ford, went to Home Depot so Ford could mix some cans of paint. The plaintiff waited in the car for Ford to return with the paint, when a Home Depot employee allegedly followed Ford and said "That's all you people ever do is steal," and "you people are nothing but a bunch of no good thieves." While yelling these accusations, the employee allegedly grabbed the cart and attempted to stop Ford from putting the paints in the car.

