Who Got The Work

Keystone RV Company has retained attorney J. Randolph Huston to fend off a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed April 18 in California Central District Court by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the purchasers of a new 2021 Dutchmen RV Voltage 3915 travel trailer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:23-cv-02915, Rachel Leopold et al v. Keystone RV Company.

Automotive

June 05, 2023, 4:19 AM

