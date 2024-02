News From Law.com

With the retirement of the sitting judge, the 420th District Court in Nacogdoches attracted two veteran attorneys to the GOP primary. The race is between jurists–Malcolm Bales and Noel D. Cooper. Bales is a retired federal prosecutor who has been teaching criminal law at Baylor University. Cooper has managed a general private practice for over 27 years.

February 21, 2024, 8:55 AM

