Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fix Pads Holdings to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a real estate joint venture, was filed by RAC Real Estate Acquisition Corp. The case is 1:23-cv-21932, RAC Real Estate Acquisition Corp. v. Fix Pads Holdings LLC.

Real Estate

May 24, 2023, 6:49 PM

Plaintiffs

RAC Real Estate Acquisition Corp.

defendants

Fix Pads Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract