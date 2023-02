Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kinchen, Walker, Bienvenu, Bargas, Reed & Helm on Thursday removed a lawsuit against USAA to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Lindsey Scott Law Firm on behalf of Clyde T. Raby. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Raby v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:56 PM