Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner BJ Trach has entered an appearance for Evolv Technologies Holdings, a developer of AI-based security screening weapons detection technology, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 25 in Massachusetts District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the company's flagship product, the Evolv Express touchless security screener, cannot detect concealed knives with reliability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:24-cv-10761, Raby v. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

April 16, 2024, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Raby

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Adam Deutsch

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a NewHold Investment Corp.

Kevin Charlton

Mario Ramos

Mark Donohue

Peter George

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws