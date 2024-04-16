Latham & Watkins partner BJ Trach has entered an appearance for Evolv Technologies Holdings, a developer of AI-based security screening weapons detection technology, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 25 in Massachusetts District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the company's flagship product, the Evolv Express touchless security screener, cannot detect concealed knives with reliability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:24-cv-10761, Raby v. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
April 16, 2024, 9:15 AM