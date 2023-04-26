New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Rabo AgriFinance LLC. The suit pursues claims against McClain Farms Inc., MAP Enterprises Inc., Wildforest Cattle Co. and other defendants. The complaint contends that McClain Farms owes the plaintiff over $50 million from defaulting on multiple loan agreements. The complaint further alleges that despite having pledged all property and assets as collateral in the loan agreements, McClain sold 20,000 head of livestock worth at least $20 million to MAP and Wildforest after the default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00055, Rabo Agrifinance LLC v. McClain Farms, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

April 26, 2023, 12:06 PM

