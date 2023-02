New Suit - Contract

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Rabo AgriFinance LLC. The suit accuses Arie Helmut de Jong, as trustee of The Arie H. De Jong Family Trust, and other defendants of failing to repay over $42 million in loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00330, Rabo AgriFinance LLC v. de Jong et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 6:10 AM