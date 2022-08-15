Rabner Calls in More Help From the Appellate Division, Tempo...

News From Law.com

New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner temporarily appointed three Appellate Division presiding judges—Clarkson S. Fisher, Jack M. Sabatino and Douglas M. Fasciale—to the high court. "The Supreme Court today is comprised of four members who have been nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate," stated Rabner in the order. "There are three vacancies." Rabner noted temporarily assigned Appellate Division Judge Jose Fuentes will retire on Sept. 1, 2022, "which will leave the court without a quorum for the start of the 2022-2023 term."

New Jersey

August 15, 2022, 11:45 AM