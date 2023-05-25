Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Uma Chandrasekaran and associate Brandon L. Dixon have stepped in to represent Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Henderson Banks Law on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was expected to take on an increased workload without just compensation due to his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, is 1:23-cv-02253, Rabiu v. Abbott Laboratories.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

azeez rabiu

Plaintiffs

Henderson Banks Law LLC

defendants

Abbott Laboratories

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation