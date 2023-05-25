Seyfarth Shaw partner Uma Chandrasekaran and associate Brandon L. Dixon have stepped in to represent Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Henderson Banks Law on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was expected to take on an increased workload without just compensation due to his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, is 1:23-cv-02253, Rabiu v. Abbott Laboratories.
Health Care
May 25, 2023, 10:50 AM