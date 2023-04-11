New Suit - Employment

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Henderson Banks Law on behalf of a Black senior procurement specialist, who claims that he was forced to resign after being subjected to a hostile work environment that stemmed from an increased workload without just compensation. The suit also pursues racial discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02253, rabiu v. Abbott Laboratories.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

azeez rabiu

Plaintiffs

Henderson Banks Law LLC

defendants

Abbott Laboratories

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation