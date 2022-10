New Suit - Contract

Best Western and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Delise & Hall on behalf of Frank Rabito and Lori Rabito, alleges that the plaintiffs were bitten by bed bugs during their stay at a hotel in Navarre, Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04060, Rabito et al. v. Bayshore Villa's Properties Inc. et al.