New Suit - Contract

Williams & Connolly filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Margaret D. Raber. The suit, targeting Budget Express Moving & Storage and other defendants, accuses the defendants of failing to deliver household goods to Raber's new home in the District of Columbia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03307, Raber v. Budget Express Moving & Storage Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 28, 2022, 3:16 PM