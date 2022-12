Removed To Federal Court

Cruser, Mitchell, Novitz, Sanchez, Gaston & Zimet removed a lawsuit against Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, to Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by King Law Firm on behalf of Scarlett Rabalais. The case is 5:22-cv-00637, Rabalais v. Charter Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

December 05, 2022, 3:14 PM