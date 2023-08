Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Monday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Ziegler Diamond Law on behalf of Casey Raasumaa, makes claims under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 8:23-cv-01761, Raasumaa v. Medicredit, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Casey Raasumaa

defendants

Medicredit, Inc.

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws