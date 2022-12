New Suit - Patent

Southwest Airlines was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over its web and mobile search functionality. The court action, which asserts five patents previously owned by Yahoo!, was filed by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC on behalf of R2 Solutions LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02869, R2 Solutions LLC v. Southwest Airlines Co.