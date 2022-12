New Suit - Patent

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over the company's online search interface. The court case, filed by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC on behalf of R2 Solutions LLC, asserts five patents previously owned by Yahoo!. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02868, R2 Solutions LLC v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 5:44 PM