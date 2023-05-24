New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was filed by Babin Law on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01731, R. v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 24, 2023, 4:31 AM

