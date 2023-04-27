New Suit - Personal Injury

Uber and its subsidiary Raiser LLC were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver during a ride. The complaint asserts that Uber fails to take adequate steps to ensure passengers’ safety or to train its drivers on issues of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02051, R. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 27, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

E. R.

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Raiser, LLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation