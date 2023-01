New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and parent company ByteDance were slapped with a digital privacy class action on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of violating the federal Wiretap Act by using an in-app browser to track and monitor users who open third-party web links within the app. The case is 2:23-cv-00509, G.R. v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

January 23, 2023, 7:48 PM