Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wolfe Law Miami on Wednesday removed a real property lawsuit against Anamar Ventures and Red Diamond LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of R Palace Surfside, arises from a dispute over the option price of a condominium unit after members voted to terminate the condominium, resulting in an arbitration award finding the fair market value to be nearly $1 million. The plaintiff seeks to confirm and enforce the arbitration award on the grounds that the defendants have fraudulently conveyed the unit to an affiliate. The case is 1:23-cv-22884, R Palace Surfside LLC v. Anamar Ventures Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 03, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

R Palace Surfside, LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Anamar Ventures, Inc.

Red Diamond, LLC

defendant counsels

Wolfe Law Miami, P.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract