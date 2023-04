New Suit

Martin County was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court in connection an ordinance restricting pet stores from selling dogs. The suit was brought by attorney Rick Kozell on behalf of R. Erik LLC, which argues that the ordinance is arbitrarily enforced, and void due to the county's failure to adhere to certain requirements. The case is 2:23-cv-14109, R Erik, LLC.

Government

April 17, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

R Erik, LLC

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Martin County

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation