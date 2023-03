Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federated Service Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims of ice storm damage, was filed by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of Metro Glass. The case is 1:23-cv-00327, R D K L L C v. Federated Service Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 12:58 PM