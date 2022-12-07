New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc. and Corteva Agriscience were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. The lawsuit was brought by Levin Sedran & Berman; Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham LLC; and Paynter Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01050, R & D Adams Dairy Farm, LLC v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 07, 2022, 12:15 PM