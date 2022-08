New Suit

Qwest Corp., a subsidiary of telecommunications company Lumen Technologies, filed a negligence lawsuit against Langman Construction on Friday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Gehling Osborn Law Firm, accuses Langman of damaging a cable line during land excavation. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00050, Qwest Corp. v. Langman Construction Inc.