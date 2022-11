New Suit

Qwest Corp., a subsidiary of Lumen Technologies, sued High 5 Networks Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The court action, brought by Jorgenson PLLC, accuses High 5 of severing a fiber-optic cable installed by Qwest near an intersection in the City of Albuquerque. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00912, Qwest Corporation v. High 5 Networks, LLC et al.