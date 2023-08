News From Law.com

West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Qurate Retail Group, best known as the owner of the home shopping networks QVC and HSN, has promoted 13-year QVC veteran Eve DelSoldo to general counsel. DelSoldo had been serving as deputy general counsel when she stepped in as acting general counsel in March, succeeding Larry Hayes, who retired after nearly 30 years at the company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2023, 11:32 AM

nature of claim: /