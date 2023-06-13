New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was hit with a FOIA lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by the Public Citizen Litigation Group on behalf of Zamaan Qureshi, a policy advisor for the Real Facebook Oversight Board, an advocacy coalition. The court case seeks access to a transcript of a 2019 deposition of Mark Zuckerberg related to Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal of 2018. The case is 1:23-cv-01710, Qureshi v. Securities And Exchange Commission.

Government

June 13, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Zamaan Qureshi

Plaintiffs

Public Citizen Litigation Group

defendants

Securities And Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act