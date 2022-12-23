New Suit - Employment

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Cook Craig & Francuzenko on behalf of Zeeshan Qureshi, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after he contacted the employee relations department and complained about derogatory comments about Muslims and about his work performance in connection with him being Muslim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01448, Qureshi v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 23, 2022, 11:27 AM