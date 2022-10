New Suit - Contract

Consulting firm Quoin Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Digitome Corp. and its president Donald Twyman on Friday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for consulting services, was brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00575, Quoin Inc. v. Digitome Corp. et al.

