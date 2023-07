Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a lawsuit against CT Corporation Systems and NAVCO Security Systems to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Stanislav Ladnik Esq. on behalf of Marco Rigoberto Quizhpi Celdo. The case is 1:23-cv-05842, Quizhpi Celdo v. North American Video Corporation D/B/A Navco Security Systems et al.

Technology

July 07, 2023, 8:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Marco Rigoberto Quizhpi Celdo

defendants

CT Corporation Systems

John Doe

North American Video Corporation D/B/A Navco Security Systems

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision