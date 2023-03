Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Starbucks to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Venardi Zurada LLP on behalf of a former store manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting wage-and-hour violations and race-based discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-00963, Quiyanna v. Starbucks Corporation.