Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Lifshitz Law on behalf of John Quiroga, accuses the defendants of failing to inform investors that the company was subject to an increased risk of regulatory inquiry, investigation and enforcement due to consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting inherent in the company's business model. The case is 3:23-cv-01492, Quiroga v. Levchin et al.
Fintech
March 29, 2023, 7:56 PM