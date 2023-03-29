New Suit - Securities

Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Lifshitz Law on behalf of John Quiroga, accuses the defendants of failing to inform investors that the company was subject to an increased risk of regulatory inquiry, investigation and enforcement due to consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting inherent in the company's business model. The case is 3:23-cv-01492, Quiroga v. Levchin et al.

Fintech

March 29, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

John Quiroga

Plaintiffs

Reich Radcliffe And Hoover LLP

defendants

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

Christa S. Quarles

Jacqueline D. Reses

James D. White

Jenny J. Ming

Jeremy Liew

Keith Rabois

Libor Michalek

Max Levchin

Michael Linford

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws