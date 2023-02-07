Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Interstate Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Interstate Management Co. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Solouki Savoy LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-00896, Quiroga Carrero v. Interstate Management Company, L.L.C. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 07, 2023, 9:43 AM