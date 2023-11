News From Law.com International

Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its Spanish operation to Zegona Communications at an enterprise value of €5 billion. Allen & Overy, Slaughter and May, Travers Smith, Milbank, and Gómez-Acebo & Pombo are the law firms behind the deal.

